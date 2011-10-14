LAGOS Oct 14 Nigeria's First Bank said on Friday it was on track to achieving a 15 percent target on loan growth before year-end and hoped to take advantage of the higher interest rate environment to increase its treasury revenues.

Chief Financial Officer Bayo Adelabu told Reuters the lender grew its loan book by 13 percent in the nine months to September.

"We guided 10-15 percent at the beginning of the year and we have achieved 13 percent in nine months, so we are on target," Adelabu said in an interview, discussing their nine-month results. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)