By David Brunnstrom

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 U.S. defence firm Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) says it is optimistic a key NATO missile defence programme for which it is a primary supplier will not be hurt by budget cuts in the United States and elsewhere, given its importance to the alliance.

The system is designed to protect NATO states from missile attack from countries such as Iran, which the West fears is developing nuclear weapons. It is due to start operating from next year and to become fully operational in 2018.

It is based around Lockheed’s ship-based Aegis Combat System which uses computers and radars to track and destroy missiles and a second phase basing this system ashore.

"That’s a very important programme for us," Scott Harris, president of Lockheed Martin’s European division, said in an interview. "We are quite pleased with the progress we’ve seen to date and the prospects for the future.

"(NATO's) Strategic Concept...makes this a central mission for the alliance, and as a result, the member states will all be looking for ways that they can contribute," he said, referring to NATO's statement of security priorities for the coming decade.

He added: "I am hopeful that in missile defence... we will be able to maintain the funding profile. We may have to adapt to austerity and there will be trade-offs made. But today I would say that would be met."

Lockheed Martin is supplying core components of U.S. President Barack Obama’s missile defence project, which will be the basis of the NATO-wide system agreed last year.

The Maryland-based company also said it had a number of other programmes relevant to the NATO effort and expected that "virtually every NATO country" would be involved in some way.

Harris said Lockheed’s MEADS ground-based missile defence system, being developed by the United States, Germany and Italy, was envisioned by the European partners as their contribution to the NATO system, and the firm’s THAAD missile system could also become part of the overall architecture for Europe.

Despite concern about the impact of massive U.S. defence budget cuts and European austerity steps, the missile defence initiative has taken significant steps forward this year.

This month the United States and Spain reached a deal to base U.S. Aegis warships in Spain and plans have been announced for ground-based systems in Romania, Poland and Turkey.

Harris conceded that with defence budgets under severe pressure "it’s impossible to predict what will survive and what will be cut in such an environment". However, it appeared missile defence had been afforded "very high priority".

"I would think that it would be... one of the least likely programmes to be reduced," he said.

This is a view echoed by senior NATO diplomats, although they caution that if a U.S. "super committee" fails to reach a deficit deal by the end of the year, the need for more savings of up to $600 million would require across-the-board cuts.

In an interview with news agencies on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, emphasised the need for the missile defence system. "The fact is that there is a real missile threat. The fact is that more than 30 countries in the world have missile technology or are aspiring to get missile technology, some of them with a range to hit targets on NATO territory. So the missile threat and the potential threat is real, and against a real threat we need to have a real defense," he said.

Lockheed also said it was confident it would complete development of its F-35 fighter aircraft by 2016 and that partners in the project were currently sticking to their purchase plans, despite the pressure of spending cuts.

