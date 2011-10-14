LONDON Oct 14 Tesco , the world's No.3 retailer, put the finishing touches to its British management team on Friday as it drives to improve the performance of main business.

In an internal announcement seen by Reuters, the supermarket group said John Scouler and Andrew Yaxley would join the board of Tesco UK, completing a ten-strong team headed by UK Chief Executive Richard Brasher.

Scouler will be responsible for household, healthcare, baby and beauty products, in addition to his responsibilities for packaged foods, petrol and tobacco.

Yaxley will oversee frozen foods and the group's smaller-format Express and Metro stores, in addition to his remit for fresh foods.

The appointments conclude a management rejig announced last week, which saw the group integrate its internet and telecoms businesses into each of its country teams.

Tesco has made improving the performance of its British business one of its top priorities as it looks to reverse a drift lower in its market share over the past few years.

Last month it announced a 500-million-pound ($786 million) investment in cutting prices and said last week that would lead to flat UK profits in the second half of its fiscal year after a 4.5 percent increase in the first. ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter)