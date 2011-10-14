LONDON Oct 14 Tesco , the world's No.3
retailer, put the finishing touches to its British management
team on Friday as it drives to improve the performance of main
business.
In an internal announcement seen by Reuters, the supermarket
group said John Scouler and Andrew Yaxley would join the board
of Tesco UK, completing a ten-strong team headed by UK Chief
Executive Richard Brasher.
Scouler will be responsible for household, healthcare, baby
and beauty products, in addition to his responsibilities for
packaged foods, petrol and tobacco.
Yaxley will oversee frozen foods and the group's
smaller-format Express and Metro stores, in addition to his
remit for fresh foods.
The appointments conclude a management rejig announced last
week, which saw the group integrate its internet and telecoms
businesses into each of its country teams.
Tesco has made improving the performance of its British
business one of its top priorities as it looks to reverse a
drift lower in its market share over the past few years.
Last month it announced a 500-million-pound ($786 million)
investment in cutting prices and said last week that would lead
to flat UK profits in the second half of its fiscal year after a
4.5 percent increase in the first.
