* EBRD cuts 2011, 2012 GDP growth forecast for emerging Europe

* Cross-border bank links threatened by protracted euro zone crisis

* Russia growth to stay robust, support Central Asia and Caucasus region

By Sebastian Tong

LONDON, Oct 18 Strains from the euro zone debt crisis will erode the growth of emerging European economies and threaten cross-border banking links, the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development said in a report cutting its 2012 forecast for the region.

The London-based EBRD cut next year's gross domestic product growth forecast for its 29 countries of operation to an average 3.2 percent from a previous 4.4 percent.

The development bank expects GDP in the region to grow 4.5 percent on average this year, down from a July forecast of 4.8 percent.

"This reflects much slower expected growth in central and southeastern European countries, which are particularly vulnerable to euro zone stress, and still quite strong growth in much less impacted Russia and other CIS countries," the EBRD said in its latest report on the economic prospects of countries of the former Soviet bloc.

"Lack of a resolution of the euro zone turmoil and a US recession would pose additional risks to growth across the region and increased risks to cross border banking relationships in emerging European countries," it added.

The EBRD, set up in 1991 to help former communist countries make the transition to free-market economies, said its latest forecasts assume a protracted but ultimately contained debt crisis in the single currency bloc.

On Monday, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned against unrealistic expectations for the upcoming European Union summit to resolve the sovereign debt crisis, now into its second year.

BANK STRESSES

The EBRD halved its 2012 GDP forecast for central Europe and the Baltic states to 1.7 percent, with Hungary and Slovakia suffering the heaviest growth downgrades as they were the most exposed to the euro zone.

Southern and eastern Europe is seen growing at 1.6 percent next year, more than 2 points below the July forecast, with the outlook for Albania, Romania and Serbia worsening because of their exposure to the troubled Greek economy.

Turkish growth is also expected to slow significantly to 2.5 percent, dampened by declining capital inflows and weakening external demand.

The EBRD warned that rising stress in the euro zone could have an even more severe impact on emerging Europe than the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

The ability of Western European banks to support their subsidiaries in eastern and central Europe may be constrained by their national governments, it said.

"This could result in a substantial reversal of bank debt flows and a large contraction of credit in the region, with potentially severe consequences for output," the EBRD said.

The bank, whose shareholders comprise 61 countries, the EU and the European Investment Bank, said policy coordination might mitigate such risks.

The EBRD, which is set to expand its mandate to North Africa, spearheaded the Vienna Initiative in 2009 which saw banks agreeing to maintain their exposure to central and eastern Europe in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

However, the bank noted that economic fundamentals in its countries of operation were in large part stronger than before the onset of financial turbulence in 2008.

Russian GDP growth is expected to stay robust in the run-up to elections in 2012, supported by elevated commodity prices.

The economy, projected to expand 4.2 percent next year, will help bolster growth within the Commonwealth of Independent States as these "depend on Russia for exports and remittances".

As a result, growth in the Caucasus region and Central Asia will only slow down by about 0.7 percentage points in 2012 compared with July projections, the EBRD said. (Reporting by Sebastian Tong; editing by Anna Willard)