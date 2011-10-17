* EBRD cuts 2011, 2012 GDP growth forecast for emerging
Europe
* Cross-border bank links threatened by protracted euro zone
crisis
* Russia growth to stay robust, support Central Asia and
Caucasus region
By Sebastian Tong
LONDON, Oct 18 Strains from the euro zone debt
crisis will erode the growth of emerging European economies and
threaten cross-border banking links, the European Bank of
Reconstruction and Development said in a report cutting its 2012
forecast for the region.
The London-based EBRD cut next year's gross domestic product
growth forecast for its 29 countries of operation to an average
3.2 percent from a previous 4.4 percent.
The development bank expects GDP in the region to grow 4.5
percent on average this year, down from a July forecast of 4.8
percent.
"This reflects much slower expected growth in central and
southeastern European countries, which are particularly
vulnerable to euro zone stress, and still quite strong growth in
much less impacted Russia and other CIS countries," the EBRD
said in its latest report on the economic prospects of countries
of the former Soviet bloc.
"Lack of a resolution of the euro zone turmoil and a US
recession would pose additional risks to growth across the
region and increased risks to cross border banking relationships
in emerging European countries," it added.
The EBRD, set up in 1991 to help former communist countries
make the transition to free-market economies, said its latest
forecasts assume a protracted but ultimately contained debt
crisis in the single currency bloc.
On Monday, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel
warned against unrealistic expectations for the upcoming
European Union summit to resolve the sovereign debt crisis, now
into its second year.
BANK STRESSES
The EBRD halved its 2012 GDP forecast for central Europe and
the Baltic states to 1.7 percent, with Hungary and Slovakia
suffering the heaviest growth downgrades as they were the most
exposed to the euro zone.
Southern and eastern Europe is seen growing at 1.6 percent
next year, more than 2 points below the July forecast, with the
outlook for Albania, Romania and Serbia worsening because of
their exposure to the troubled Greek economy.
Turkish growth is also expected to slow significantly to 2.5
percent, dampened by declining capital inflows and weakening
external demand.
The EBRD warned that rising stress in the euro zone could
have an even more severe impact on emerging Europe than the
2008-09 global financial crisis.
The ability of Western European banks to support their
subsidiaries in eastern and central Europe may be constrained by
their national governments, it said.
"This could result in a substantial reversal of bank debt
flows and a large contraction of credit in the region, with
potentially severe consequences for output," the EBRD said.
The bank, whose shareholders comprise 61 countries, the EU
and the European Investment Bank, said policy coordination might
mitigate such risks.
The EBRD, which is set to expand its mandate to North
Africa, spearheaded the Vienna Initiative in 2009 which saw
banks agreeing to maintain their exposure to central and eastern
Europe in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
However, the bank noted that economic fundamentals in its
countries of operation were in large part stronger than before
the onset of financial turbulence in 2008.
Russian GDP growth is expected to stay robust in the run-up
to elections in 2012, supported by elevated commodity prices.
The economy, projected to expand 4.2 percent next year, will
help bolster growth within the Commonwealth of Independent
States as these "depend on Russia for exports and remittances".
As a result, growth in the Caucasus region and Central Asia
will only slow down by about 0.7 percentage points in 2012
compared with July projections, the EBRD said.
(Reporting by Sebastian Tong; editing by Anna Willard)