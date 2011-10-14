BRIEF-Antler Gold expands private placement offering
* Antler gold announces increase to brokered private placement offering
PARIS Oct 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he was confident European Union leaders will make decisions at a summit meeting that will be convincing for financial markets.
Schaeuble told reporters in Paris that European countries have to do their homework largely on their own to meet the challenges at hand. He also said European banks should be helped, if necessary, with state means to strengthen their capital. (Reporting By Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Greece's economy would only grow by just under 1.0 percent in the long run given the constraints of its bailout program, but should meet the fiscal surplus target preferred by most IMF directors.
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.