PARIS Oct 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he was confident European Union leaders will make decisions at a summit meeting that will be convincing for financial markets.

Schaeuble told reporters in Paris that European countries have to do their homework largely on their own to meet the challenges at hand. He also said European banks should be helped, if necessary, with state means to strengthen their capital. (Reporting By Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)