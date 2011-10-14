(Updates with quotes, details in pars 3-6)
PARIS Oct 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Friday he was confident European Union leaders
will make decisions at a summit meeting that will be convincing
for financial markets.
Schaeuble told reporters in Paris that European countries
have to do their homework largely on their own to meet the
challenges at hand. He also said European banks should be
helped, if necessary, with state means to strengthen their
capital.
Schaeuble said Germany and France were working together to
resolve the debt crisis in Europe and the accompanying problems
facing banks.
"We have a joint position between Germany and France,"
Schaeuble said after a meeting with French President Nicolas
Sarkozy. "And we're convinced that jointly we can also defend
the euro as a stable currency."
Schaeuble said that he had a "very intensive" and open
meeting with Sarkozy and French Finance Minister Francois
Baroin. He said they had coordinated details so that ultimately
a joint position on the question of boosting the capital of
banks for all 27 European countries can be reached.
"That is a joint French-German position," Schaeuble said,
without revealing any details. He said he was convinced that
Germany and France have and will continue to pursue a close
coordination on key questions.
(Reporting By Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)