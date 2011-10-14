(Updates with quotes, details in pars 3-6)

PARIS Oct 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he was confident European Union leaders will make decisions at a summit meeting that will be convincing for financial markets.

Schaeuble told reporters in Paris that European countries have to do their homework largely on their own to meet the challenges at hand. He also said European banks should be helped, if necessary, with state means to strengthen their capital.

Schaeuble said Germany and France were working together to resolve the debt crisis in Europe and the accompanying problems facing banks.

"We have a joint position between Germany and France," Schaeuble said after a meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. "And we're convinced that jointly we can also defend the euro as a stable currency."

Schaeuble said that he had a "very intensive" and open meeting with Sarkozy and French Finance Minister Francois Baroin. He said they had coordinated details so that ultimately a joint position on the question of boosting the capital of banks for all 27 European countries can be reached.

"That is a joint French-German position," Schaeuble said, without revealing any details. He said he was convinced that Germany and France have and will continue to pursue a close coordination on key questions.