COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
ADEN Oct 15 The head of the media department of the Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was killed in an air raid on militant outposts in Yemen and gunmen responded by blowing up a pipeline used to export gas, Yemeni officials and residents said on Saturday.
The Yemeni Defence Ministry said Ibrahim al-Banna, an Egyptian national, died in a raid by Yemeni war planes on militant positions in Shabwa province in southern Yemen late on Friday. Residents and local officials said they believed the raids were conducted by foreign aircraft. Unidentified assailants, believed to be militants, later blew up a gas pipeline. (Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashef, writing by Sami Aboudi)
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
MOSCOW, Feb 10 Slovenia would be a good place for a first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin said on Friday, but he said the choice of venue would not be Moscow's alone.
* Trump welcomes Lithuanian independence from Russian gas (Updates with more from letter, details on conflict)