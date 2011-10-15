ADEN Oct 15 The head of the media department of the Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was killed in an air raid on militant outposts in Yemen and gunmen responded by blowing up a pipeline used to export gas, Yemeni officials and residents said on Saturday.

The Yemeni Defence Ministry said Ibrahim al-Banna, an Egyptian national, died in a raid by Yemeni war planes on militant positions in Shabwa province in southern Yemen late on Friday. Residents and local officials said they believed the raids were conducted by foreign aircraft. Unidentified assailants, believed to be militants, later blew up a gas pipeline. (Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashef, writing by Sami Aboudi)