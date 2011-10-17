Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

C.BANK GOVERNOR

Poland's re-elected government should act decisively to rein in deficit in order to ensure maximum stability amid crisis, central bank governor Marek Belka wrote in an article.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry releases supply details for a Wednesday's tender of bonds maturing in 2016 worth up to 3.5 billion zlotys.

TVN SALE

ITI Holdings, which controls Poland's listed broadcaster group TVN , wants to finalise its exit from TVN by end of this month, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

WARTA

Ten companies, including Swiss Zurich Financial Services , Japanese Sompo, French Axa , Italian Generali , HDI-Asekuracja, Vienna Insurance Group and Allianz are interested in taking over Polish insurer Warta, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote quoting a person close to the transaction.

Analysts estimate the insurer's value at 1.0-1.5 billion zlotys.

