* CEO says disposal talks to conclude around year-end

* Short-term focus was cause for current problems -CEO

* Change of course means new shareholder structure -CEO

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 Hong Kong-listed Esprit Holdings may shut its North American stores if it cannot sell them as the troubled fashion retailer seeks to bolster its sagging image, its chief executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.

"If we cannot find the right partner, we will close our businesses there. That would take roughly 12-18 months depending on the rental contracts," Ronald van der Vis said in comments to be published in its Monday edition.

"That also applies for the other 80 stores in the rest of the world that we will be closing."

Esprit directly manages more than 800 retail stores worldwide and distributes products via more than 14,000 wholesale locations, according to its website.

An investment bank is currently negotiating with potential buyers, a process which should be finished in the coming three months.

Esprit lost as much as 46 percent of its market value in less than a week in September after annual profits were nearly totally wiped out, hit by restructuring charges, and the company admitted its brand had "lost its soul".

The apparel and accessories retailer, which was founded in San Francisco in 1968 and depends on Europe for 79 percent of its sales, is withdrawing from some underperforming markets and at the same time also spending millions of dollars to revive its brand.

"I understand that I did not get any applause or fan mail for that, but none of our investors told us this was wrong. Just the opposite: the mid- to long-term investors were virtually relieved," van der Vis told Handesblatt.

"We were oriented on short-term interests far too long; that's the main reason for our current situation. Our change of course naturally means a different shareholder structure," he added.

The excerpt of Monday's article did not explain further what the Esprit CEO meant.

The company competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), U.S. group GAP and Spain's Inditex . (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, editing by Jane Baird)