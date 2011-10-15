FRANKFURT Oct 15 Germany's private banks called
for euro zone policymakers to finally accept that Greece is
insolvent and also pressed for rules that would force lenders to
set aside capital on their balance sheets for government bonds,
a magazine reported.
"Greece is not able to pay back its current debts even over
the course of generations," said Andreas Schmitz, the head of
German bank lobbying group BdB, in an interview with the
WirtschaftsWoche.
Schmitz called for a change in Basel III regulations, which
spell out the amount of capital reserves that banks must set
aside for so-called risk-weighted assets.
Under the current Basel II rules and EU guidelines, all euro
zone sovereign debt can be assigned zero risk, which has
provided a strong incentive for banks to buy and hold government
bonds.
"The current situation shows that zero (risk weighting)
accounting doesn't accurately reflect reality," Schmitz said.
"Politicians are not tackling this issue, since it concerns
them," he added, explaining that this exemption has helped
sovereign borrowers market their debt to banks.
Hesse, the German federal state home to the country's
banking centre of Frankfurt, said late in September it would
push for an end to the exemption of capital reserves for central
government debt.
"The exemption distorts investment markets and sweeps under
the carpet the actual inherent risks," said Hesse's finance
minister, Thomas Schaefer, and its economy minister, Dieter
Posch, at the time.
At the same time, Schmitz opposed a forced recapitalisation
of German banks, because it would only cause further uncertainty
in the markets.
"Compulsory recapitalisations do not solve the political
crisis of confidence," he said.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, editing by Jane Baird)