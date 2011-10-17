(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Oct 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 800 million lei ($256.2 million) in 2-year treasury bonds.

INTERVIEW-ROMANIA GOLD MINE SAYS FINISHING LINE IN SIGHT

Europe's biggest project for an open-cast mine may be approaching the finish line, after more than a decade of opposition and delays, and could enter its final stage late next year, a mining company executive told Reuters.

CEE MARKETS-CURRENCIES STABLE BACKED BY EURO, U.S DATA

Central European currencies trimmed their previous losses in calm trading on Friday, lifted by better than expected U.S sales data and cautious optimism that European leaders are close to agreeing a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

BCR

SIF Muntenia, one of the five minority holders in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), has signed papers to sell its 6 percent stake in the bank to majority holder Erste Group Bank AG .

The minority holder will get 28.7 million euros and 1 percent of Erste's shares for its stake in BCR, or an estimated amount of 96 million euros.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY CHIEF ARRESTED

The head of Romania's employment agency Silviu Bian has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, anti-corruption prosecutors said on Sunday.

Agerpres

