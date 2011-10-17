RIYADH Oct 17 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's largest chemical producer by market value, posted a 41 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations on the back of high product prices and continued strong global demand.

SABIC made a record net profit of 8.2 billion riyals ($2.2 billion) in the three months ended September 30, compared with 5.8 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Chief executive Mohammed al-Mady also told a news conference on Monday that the company's sales in the quarter were 49 billion riyals, compared with 38 billion in the same period of 2010.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the firm to post on average 7.9 billion riyals in third-quarter profit. (Reporting By Marwa Rashad; Writinbg by Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)