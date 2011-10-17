FRANKFURT Oct 17 German oil and gas producer
Wintershall (BASFn.DE) has launched its first gas production
platform in the British North Sea, called Wingate, whose gas
will be piped onshore via the Netherlands, it said in a
statement on Monday.
Netherlands-based Wintershall Noordzee is the main operator
of the platform with 49.5 percent of shares, with other
consortium partners Gazprom Germania (20 percent),
Exxon Mobil (15.5 percent) and Frankfurt-based gas wholesaler
Gas-Union (15 percent).
The platform will initially produce 1.5 million cubic metres
per day of gas, Wintershall said.
A second production well is expected to enable the rate to
be increased to 3 million per day next year. This would be
equivalent to gas supply for 400,000 households.
The gas will be transported to a GDF Suez platform in the
Dutch North Sea and then flow 300 kilometres to reach the Dutch
coast near Uithuizen. A nearby Wintershall control centre in Den
Helder already steers 18 Dutch and one German gas platform and
will now add Wingate as the 20th.
Wintershall, which has been active in shallow water gas
exploration in the Netherlands for 50 years, also has activities
elsewhere in Europe, North Africa, Latin America, Russia and the
Caspian Sea.
Its joint venture marketing firm Wingas with Gazprom is one
of the big mainland European gas suppliers.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)