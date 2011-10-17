FRANKFURT Oct 17 German oil and gas producer Wintershall (BASFn.DE) has launched its first gas production platform in the British North Sea, called Wingate, whose gas will be piped onshore via the Netherlands, it said in a statement on Monday.

Netherlands-based Wintershall Noordzee is the main operator of the platform with 49.5 percent of shares, with other consortium partners Gazprom Germania (20 percent), Exxon Mobil (15.5 percent) and Frankfurt-based gas wholesaler Gas-Union (15 percent).

The platform will initially produce 1.5 million cubic metres per day of gas, Wintershall said.

A second production well is expected to enable the rate to be increased to 3 million per day next year. This would be equivalent to gas supply for 400,000 households.

The gas will be transported to a GDF Suez platform in the Dutch North Sea and then flow 300 kilometres to reach the Dutch coast near Uithuizen. A nearby Wintershall control centre in Den Helder already steers 18 Dutch and one German gas platform and will now add Wingate as the 20th.

Wintershall, which has been active in shallow water gas exploration in the Netherlands for 50 years, also has activities elsewhere in Europe, North Africa, Latin America, Russia and the Caspian Sea.

Its joint venture marketing firm Wingas with Gazprom is one of the big mainland European gas suppliers. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)