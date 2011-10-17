Egypt shuts torture victims treatment centre - lawyer
CAIRO Egyptian police raided and shut down on Thursday a prominent local organisation that documents alleged human rights abuses and treats torture victims, the group's lawyer told Reuters.
* Savola Q3 net profit up 8.8 pct
* Expects 1 billion riyal 2011 profit, before capital gains (Adds details, Savola still expects 1 bln riyal profit for year)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 17 Saudi Savola Group posted an 8.8 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating some analyst forecasts, after it increased sales and market share in the food and retail sectors, it said in a bourse statement.
The firm made a net profit of 307.9 million riyals ($82 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 283 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, the statement said.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post on average 302 million riyals in the third-quarter.
Savola also said it plans to issue a dividend of 0.25 riyals per share for the third quarter profits and still expects this year's profits, before capital gains, to reach 1 billion riyals.
"The net profit increase for the third quarter compared to the third quarter a year earlier is mainly due to the continued growth in sales and market share in the food and retail sectors," Savola said in the statement.
"The group expects to post a fourth quarter net profit, before capital gains, of 296 million for the fourth quarter, which is in line with the firm's expectations for 2011 net profit of 1 billion riyals before capital gains," it said.
Operational profit for the third quarter increased by 10.7 percent to 471.8 million riyals, compared with 426.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
CAIRO Egyptian police raided and shut down on Thursday a prominent local organisation that documents alleged human rights abuses and treats torture victims, the group's lawyer told Reuters.
AMMAN/ANKARA Russian air strikes on Thursday accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers during an operation against Islamic State in Syria, the Turkish military said, highlighting the risk of unintended clashes between the numerous outside powers in a complex war.
AMMAN The head of a new alliance of Syrian Islamist factions, including a former affiliate of al Qaeda, has promised to escalate attacks against the Syrian army and its Iranian-backed allies with the goal of toppling President Bashar al-Assad.