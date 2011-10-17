* Savola Q3 net profit up 8.8 pct

* Expects 1 billion riyal 2011 profit, before capital gains (Adds details, Savola still expects 1 bln riyal profit for year)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 17 Saudi Savola Group posted an 8.8 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating some analyst forecasts, after it increased sales and market share in the food and retail sectors, it said in a bourse statement.

The firm made a net profit of 307.9 million riyals ($82 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 283 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, the statement said.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post on average 302 million riyals in the third-quarter.

Savola also said it plans to issue a dividend of 0.25 riyals per share for the third quarter profits and still expects this year's profits, before capital gains, to reach 1 billion riyals.

"The net profit increase for the third quarter compared to the third quarter a year earlier is mainly due to the continued growth in sales and market share in the food and retail sectors," Savola said in the statement.

"The group expects to post a fourth quarter net profit, before capital gains, of 296 million for the fourth quarter, which is in line with the firm's expectations for 2011 net profit of 1 billion riyals before capital gains," it said.

Operational profit for the third quarter increased by 10.7 percent to 471.8 million riyals, compared with 426.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Dinesh Nair)