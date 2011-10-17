FRANKFURT Oct 17 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE)
analysts on Monday outlined a way for banks to contribute a 40
percent "haircut" on Greek sovereign debt without substantially
changing the terms of July's debt-relief deal.
The analysis shows a potential roadmap for how banks can
increase their share of the burden toward Greek debt relief
ahead of talks by European Union politicians set for Sunday.
Politicians, including German finance minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble have asked private creditors to Greece to accept
steeper writedowns on their holdings than the 21-percent losses
agreed last July.
"A higher haircut for Greece can be engineered via three
sources - a reduction in coupon, extension of maturity of the
new bonds and a reduction in the principal amount," Deutsche
Bank said in its fixed income weekly note published on Monday.
"For example, a reduction in coupon by 1 percent and a
maturity extension by 10 years would result in an accounting
haircut of 40 percent," the bank said.
This would still avoid a scenario of an outright default,
and by using the existing agreement as a template, keep the
governing law of the new bonds international rather than Greek,
Deutsche said.
Private sector initative "version two" would provide an
opportuntity to clean bank balance sheets and stop short of a
messy default at a time when eurozone banks are struggling to
recapitalise, Deutsche Bank said.
"A Greek PSI version two, along with a credible plan to
recap banks would, we believe, provide a first step to isolate
the financial sector from any potential contagion risks, as well
as provide Ireland and Portugal time to distinguish themselves
from Greece," the note further said.
Greece's overall debt is forecast to climb to 357 billion
euros ($491 billion) this year, or 162 percent of annual
economic output -- a level economists say is unsustainable.
To reduce this mountain, euro zone leaders have been trying
to convince banks to accept voluntary writedowns of up to 50
percent on their sovereign holdings. At the same time, they are
trying to agree on a blueprint for recapitalising financial
institutions at risk from the deepening crisis.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Cowell)