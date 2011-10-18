* Raises $30 mln from Horizons Ventures, Kleiner Perkins

* Mary Meeker becomes board's strategic adviser, observer

* More than 7 mln users vs 5 mln in July

By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent

Oct 18 Mobile satellite navigation start-up Waze has raised an additional $30 million from top venture firm Kleiner Perkins and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing to expand its geographical reach and develop its technology for wider usage.

Waze, founded in 2009 in Israel, uses satellite signals from members' smartphones to generate maps and traffic data, which it then shares with other users, offering real-time traffic info.

The quality of data improves as more drivers join the network and use it. Waze has reached the mass needed for good service in Israel, Italy, France, Ecuador and parts of the United States, while it plans to enter the Chinese market next.

"Our number one challenge is gearing up the business: it's a technical and marketing challenge," Chief Executive Noam Bardin told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Waze said its membership had grown to 7 million from 5 million in July, and it expected deals with broadcasters like ABC (DIS.N), which use its data for traffic information, to further boost the take-up.

"This is how we break in to the mass market," Bardin said.

Smartphone users can use Waze's service for free and it expects to make money from location-based advertising.

"The location-based advertising market is still in its infancy. No-one has figured it out yet," Bardin said, adding that creating a user base and active usage was the first target for the company.

While other satellite navigation providers help drivers find the way to sites they do not know -- something a typical driver needs on a holiday or in a new town -- Waze aims to save drivers time on their usual routes suggesting faster, alternative ways.

In the wider satellite navigation space it competes against much larger companies like Google (GOOG.O), TomTom (TOM2.AS), Nokia NOK1V.HE and Garmin (GRMN.O).

Bardin said that, of the bigger rivals, Google had the most potential to build a directly competing offering.

NEW MONEY, PEOPLE TO BACK GROWTH

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers is investing in Waze through its Digital Growth Fund and iFund, while Li Ka-shing, an investor in Facebook and Spotify among others, is investing through his Horizons Ventures investment vehicle.

Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker, former Morgan Stanley (MS.N) web guru and an author of "The Internet Report", will join Waze as a strategic adviser and observer of the board.

"We are excited about Waze's opportunity to continue to grow its user base around the world while providing a fast, easy, informative and fun driving application that helps consumers save time and fuel,” Meeker said in a statement.

Waze has raised a total of $67 million, with investors including Nokia-backed Blue Run Ventures NOK1V.HE, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Venture Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures (QCOM.O).

On Tuesday it said John Malloy, Managing Partner of Blue Run Ventures, and Jason Wong of Horizons Ventures, will join its board of directors.

Josh Silverman, President of American Express's U.S. Consumer division and former CEO of Skype, will become a board adviser.

(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com)(+358 40840 6235)) Keywords: WAZE/FUNDING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.