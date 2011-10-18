(Adds press digest)
ROMANIA TO SELL FOREIGN DEBT IN NOV-DEPUTY FINMIN
Romania plans to tap foreign debt markets in November for
the second time this year, either in euros or in dollars, Deputy
Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi was quoted as saying on Tuesday
by daily Ziarul Financiar.
FINANCIAL SEMINAR
Prime Minister Emil Boc, Finance Minister Gheorghe
Ialomitianu and Bulgarian Finance Minister Simeon Djankov are
expected to attend a financial seminar on Tuesday.
NO TIME FOR ROMANIA TRANSGAZ SALE IN 2011 -BOURSE
Romania will not have time to sell a minority stake in gas
grid operator Transgaz as planned by the end of this
year, the head of Bucharest's stock exchange said on Monday.
ROMANIA SELLS 800 MLN LEI IN 2-YEAR T-BONDS
Romania sold a planned 800 million lei ($256 million) in
two-year treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted
yield at 7.40 percent, central bank data showed.
CEE MARKETS-FX RETREAT, RATINGS CONCERN WEIGHS ON FORINT
Hungary's forint led a retreat of Central European
currencies on Monday as a fall of the euro against the dollar
indicated some risk aversion, compounded by concern that rating
agencies might downgrade Hungary's sovereign debt to junk
status.
2012 BUDGET
Romania's 2012 budget draft has to wait for the economic
growth forecast from the European Commission and the deficit
target that will be discussed with the IMF mission that will be
in Bucharest later this month before being sent to parliament
for approval, Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc said.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
TAROM
Romania received only one bid for an adviser on its planned
sale of a 20 percent stake in state-owned carrier Tarom from a
consortium of brokerages Carpatica Invest and Swiss Capital,
market sources said.
The bidder's offer will be opened on Tuesday.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
