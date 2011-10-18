(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Oct 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

ROMANIA TO SELL FOREIGN DEBT IN NOV-DEPUTY FINMIN

Romania plans to tap foreign debt markets in November for the second time this year, either in euros or in dollars, Deputy Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi was quoted as saying on Tuesday by daily Ziarul Financiar.

FINANCIAL SEMINAR

Prime Minister Emil Boc, Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomitianu and Bulgarian Finance Minister Simeon Djankov are expected to attend a financial seminar on Tuesday.

NO TIME FOR ROMANIA TRANSGAZ SALE IN 2011 -BOURSE

Romania will not have time to sell a minority stake in gas grid operator Transgaz as planned by the end of this year, the head of Bucharest's stock exchange said on Monday.

ROMANIA SELLS 800 MLN LEI IN 2-YEAR T-BONDS

Romania sold a planned 800 million lei ($256 million) in two-year treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 7.40 percent, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS-FX RETREAT, RATINGS CONCERN WEIGHS ON FORINT

Hungary's forint led a retreat of Central European currencies on Monday as a fall of the euro against the dollar indicated some risk aversion, compounded by concern that rating agencies might downgrade Hungary's sovereign debt to junk status.

2012 BUDGET

Romania's 2012 budget draft has to wait for the economic growth forecast from the European Commission and the deficit target that will be discussed with the IMF mission that will be in Bucharest later this month before being sent to parliament for approval, Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc said.

TAROM

Romania received only one bid for an adviser on its planned sale of a 20 percent stake in state-owned carrier Tarom from a consortium of brokerages Carpatica Invest and Swiss Capital, market sources said.

The bidder's offer will be opened on Tuesday.

