PARIS Oct 18 The International Energy Agency on Tuesday estimated that $38 trillion of investments were needed in worldwide energy projects to meet energy demand through to 2035.

In a presentation made at the IEA ministerial meeting, the energy body said $10.0 trillion would be needed for oil investments, $16.9 trillion for power, $9.5 trillion for natural gas. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Marie Maitre)