PARIS, Oct 18 Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) came
under pressure on Tuesday from investors and unions for delaying
restructuring moves and bringing back a former leader to try
and haul Europe's largest airline by revenues back to profit.
When news of the management shake-up broke late on Monday
investors had initially pushed the airline's shares up as much
as 6 percent, but those gains unravelled as analysts feared the
airline's old guard would struggle to put things right.
At 1023 GMT Air France-KLM shares were down 3.8 percent at
5.39 euros. French blue chips as a whole were down almost 2
percent after ratings Moody's issued a warning on France's
rating outlook. [ID:nL5E7LI0UF]
Jean-Cyril Spinetta will remain as chairman and resume his
previous role as chief executive, replacing Pierre-Henri
Gourgeon who resigned after 34 stormy months overshadowed by
Europe's debt crisis and the 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash.
Leo Van Wijk, who together with Air France's Spinetta
masterminded the 2004 merger of French and Dutch carriers from
the KLM side, will also return as deputy chief executive.
The move brings back into daily operations two industry
veterans who are widely respected by investors, and who are
expected to prepare the ground for a newly anointed successor,
former arms industry executive Alexandre de Juniac.
Juniac was appointed to run the Air France division, the
most troubled and strike-prone part of the group, with a mandate
to introduce measures to improve its financial performance after
the group slipped back to a quarterly loss.
But analysts said neither Spinetta, despite more than a
decade of experience at the company, nor Juniac, freshly
appointed from the finance ministry, would find it easy to
tackle Air France's unions and a tricky political calendar.
"We are not convinced that bringing back Spinetta will
improve things, certainly not in the short-term," Deutsche Bank
told investors in a research note.
"Spinetta is undoubtedly one the best strategic thinkers in
the airline industry but what Air France-KLM needs is good old
fashioned cost cutting from a 'Wille Walsh' type," it said
referring to the Irishman who overhauled British Airways.
Analysts said radical cost cuts would be especially awkward
ahead of French presidential elections in April-May next year.
Both Spinetta and Juniac are seen as astute state
appointees, Spinetta once a Socialist ministerial adviser and
Juniac coming with the backing of France's conservatives. Both
have a deft political touch alongside industrial experience.
One of France's biggest unions, the CFDT, said overnight it
would ask many of the company's 100,000 staff to consider
unspecified action if the management did not provide clarity.
Some cabin crew already planned strikes for next weekend.
The management shake-up comes amid a parallel warning from
global airlines that business travel is shrinking, a sign of
reduced economic confidence and a blow to traditional carriers.
There was a sharp fall during August in the number of
passengers using first- and business-class seats, bringing
premium travel back to the levels of the fourth quarter of last
year, according to the International Air Transport Association.
Air France-KLM, whose shares have fallen more than 50
percent this year and lagged other European majors as key
competitors stayed in profit, may feel the pain more than most.
Morgan Stanley told investors Air France-KLM was the "most
challenged" airline relative to its peers, market sources said.
Gourgeon had already drawn up tentative plans for 800
million euros of fresh cost cuts last month but several analysts
said the airline may need to dig deeper than this.
Juniac was top aide to former French finance minister
Christine Lagarde until her recent appointment as head of the
International Monetary Fund and previously held senior posts at
Thales (TCFP.PA), the state-controlled French defence group.
The 48-year-old industrialist will submit directly to the
board measures to lift the performance of the Air France unit
and follow them up "over time," the group said in a statement.
In a clear signal that Juniac is expected to succeed
Spinetta, the group said a plan to simplify its parent structure
would be delayed from early 2012 to 2013 while Spinetta served
as interim CEO.
Juniac's appointment must be approved by an ethics committee
examining any overlap with his duties in government. A previous
move to appoint him head of French nuclear power plant maker
Areva was blocked by such a panel, but Juniac avoided handling
aerospace issues to avoid any potential conflicts of interest as
he sought to return to the sector.
