* Deal potentially worth $4-6 billion - sources

* Akbank, HSBC also seen as candidates - sources

(Adds detail on other bidders)

By Victoria Howley and Dinesh Nair

LONDON/DUBAI, Oct 18 Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA is eyeing Denizbank (DENIZ.IS), the fast-growing Turkish arm of euro zone debt casualty Dexia (DEXI.BR), in a deal potentially worth up to $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

QNB, 50 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, would be the latest Qatari interest in Dexia's assets after the Gulf state's royal family last week bought Banque Internationale Luxembourg, a private bank.[ID:nL5E7LA1J2]

The al-Thani royal family also runs investment groups including QIA, which has invested in European banks including Barclays (BARC.L) in the past.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is evaluating strategic options for Denizbank. [ID:nWEA7986]

QNB, which has been talking to investments banks about a possible bid, could also use its own in-house investment banking team for an offer, the people said.

Bankers said Denizbank was one of Dexia's best assets and a cheap way into the Turkish market, where banking licenses are hard to obtain. Middle East unrest, and debt crises in Europe and North America have made Turkish firms a natural target for Gulf investors, lured by the region's growth prospects.

The bankers said an acquisition would be a stretch for expansion-minded QNB, even though it was the largest lender in the Gulf Arab state. "A purchase would give them scale and the Gulf Arab region is in love with Turkey. Still, Denizbank, would be a large trade for them," one banker said.

QNB has been expanding abroad, with operations in Jordan, Switzerland, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. Its third-quarter net profit rose 27 percent as it increased lending in Qatar's booming economy. [ID:nL5E7L5386]

It was not available for comment.

RIVAL INTEREST

Sources said the sale of Denizbank could attract multiple offers and Dexia would be able to offload the business easily.

Last week, Sberbank SBER03.MM, Russia's No.1 lender, said it was looking at the bank as a potential acquisition target but had yet to begin talks. [ID:nL5E7LB1WX]

Bankers said Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Italy's largest retail lender, was another potential bidder. Chief executive Corrade Passera has said there was "nothing on the table" on the subject. [ID:nL5E7LD1OK]

They also said Turkish group Akbank could be a candidate and were sceptical about interest from other domestic banks. International interest was expected to include HSBC (HSBA.L).

Dexia was rescued by Belgium and France because of its heavy exposure to Greece and after it could no longer secure short-term credit to finance long-term lending activities. [ID:nL5E7L90W7]

Dexia bought into Denizbank in 2006 when it took a 75 percent stake for $2.4 billion, later lifting its ownership above 99 percent.

In August, QNB set up a $7.5 billion euro medium-term note programme to fund its banking operations. The lender picked Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital as arrangers.

(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Erica Billingham and Dan Lalor)

((victoria.howley@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 20 7542-2415)(Reuters Messaging: victoria.howley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DENIZBANK QNB/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.