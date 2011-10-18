* IPIC posts H1 profit of $1.16 bln vs $413 mln yr-ago

* Unit Aabar got $2 bln unsecured loan from IPIC in Sept

* IPIC total debt $31.8 bln; total assets $61.8 bln at June 30

* Aabar raised Virgin Galactic stake to 37.8 pct - prospectus (Recasts with earnings, adds details)

DUBAI, Oct 18 Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) saw its first-half profit nearly triple as the energy-focused investment vehicle posted gains on its financial investments, an updated bond prospectus showed.

IPIC, which has stakes in Spain's Cepsa and Austrian oil group OMV , posted a $424 million gain on financial instruments, compared with a loss of $1.1 billion for the year-ago period, boosting profit after tax to $1.16 billion from $413 million a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $8.63 billion.

State-owned IPIC, which has $61.8 billion in total assets, gave a 7.3 billion dirhams ($2.0 bln) interest-free loan to its unit Aabar in September, the prospectus showed. Unlisted IPIC had raised the funds via an unsecured conventional loan, it said.

Aabar bought Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's (ADCB) 25 percent stake in Malaysian group RHB Capital earlier this year. Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Aabar would get a $1.9 billion loan through its parent IPIC from ADCB to pay for the deal.

The prospectus also showed Aabar has raised its stake in Virgin Galactic to 37.8 percent from 31.8 percent after investing a further $110 million in the company.

IPIC, which has a mandate to invest in the energy sector, had a total debt of $31.8 billion, according to the prospectus. It has received six equity contributions from Abu Dhabi totalling $3.5 billion since inception, the last of which was in 2008.

IPIC will kick off investor meetings in Germany on Oct. 19 for a potential bond issue. .

It tapped global debt markets in March when it raised about $4 billion in three-tranche euro and sterling-denominated bonds to fund its Cepsa acquisition.

Earlier this month, IPIC also raised its stake in OMV to 24.9 percent. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David Holmes)