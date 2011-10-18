BRIEF-CyrusOne announces transaction to acquire two data centers from Sentinel Data Centers
ALGIERS Oct 18 Algeria is sticking to its plan to nationalise Orascom Telecom's local mobile phone unit, the finance minister said on Tuesday, after he met executives from would-be buyer Vimpelcom .
"I met a visiting Vimpelcom delegation. I cannot give you details about what we discussed," the minister, Karim Djoudi, told reporters.
Asked about the plan to nationalise the Djezzy unit, he said: "The state has expressed its position and is still sticking to that position." (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* CyrusOne announces transaction to acquire two data centers from Sentinel Data Centers
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp