LONDON Oct 18 The premium investors demand to hold French government bonds rather than benchmark German Bunds extended its rise to hit a 19-year high on Tuesday after Moody's warned the sovereign's credit rating outlook could deteriorate.

The French/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened 18 basis points on the day to 114 bps, a level last seen in 1992. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)