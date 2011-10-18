BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
LONDON Oct 18 The premium investors demand to hold French government bonds rather than benchmark German Bunds extended its rise to hit a 19-year high on Tuesday after Moody's warned the sovereign's credit rating outlook could deteriorate.
The French/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened 18 basis points on the day to 114 bps, a level last seen in 1992. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes