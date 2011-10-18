Oct 18 Russian potash miner Uralkali on Tuesday said VTB has acquired 5.1 percent of its shares via a repurchase agreement with holding companies controlled by Zelimkhan Mutsoev and Anatoly Skurov.

The miner said it was informed by VTB of the repo transactions, but it did not provide any further details.

Skurov holds 7.8 percent of Uralkali and Mutsoev owns 8.1 percent.

The two are part of the group of businessmen led by Suleiman Kerimov that controls the company. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)