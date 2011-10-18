TIMASHEVSK, Russia Oct 18 Nestle NESN.VX, the world's biggest food group, is interested in bolt-on global acquisitions and is stepping up investment in Russia as part of a broader chase for stable growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We are interested in acquisitions that make strategic, business, commercial and cultural sense," Paul Bulcke told Reuters in an interview at the opening of the second stage of a coffee producing plant in the Krasnodar region in south Russia.

Bulcke also said he expected global raw coffee prices to stay "quite high".

(Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and John Bowker)

((john.bowker@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 916 705 6111)) Keywords: NESTLE RUSSIA/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.