* UBS, Deutsche lead Europe bank Q3 results Oct. 25

* Euro zone crisis to hurt investment banking income

* Fixed income trading down 49 pct from Q2 at U.S. peers

* More writedowns on Greek debt will dent profits

By Sarah White

LONDON, Oct 20 Europe's banks are set for a double-whammy from the euro zone crisis as their investment banks are hit by weak trading revenue and they face losses on exposure to trouble spots.

European banks will follow in the footsteps of their U.S. peers, unveiling declining bond and stock trading revenues as sovereign debt worries spiralled from July through to September and investors ran for cover.

Some, like Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and France's BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), are also set to show more losses on their Greek debt holdings, even as the terms of a private sector bailout of Greece still hang in the balance.

The blows may not be enough to drag any of Europe's lenders into the red, but many will be relying on accounting gains that helped prop up bank earnings in the United States.

"At a corporate and investment bank level, it will probably be a little worse even than in the United States, as on balance names here have been in the eye of the storm," said Matthew Czepliewicz, banks analyst at Collins Stewart.

Third quarter revenues from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell 49 percent on average from the second quarter across JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citi (C.N), Bank of America (BAC.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), after stripping out accounting gains.

In equities trading, revenues fell 24 percent on average at those five banks, excluding the own credit gains.

Even previously resilient areas faltered. Advisory revenues fell by an average of 40 percent as companies shied away from making acquisitions and raising capital.

It is an ominous backdrop for Europe's banks ahead of results from Switzerland's UBS UBSN.VX and Deutsche Bank on Tuesday.

UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) could be among the most affected by the investment banking slowdown, analysts at Credit Suisse said. Big debt trading houses such as Barclays (BARC.L) and Deutsche will also likely feel the pain from the rough quarter for fixed income.

ACCOUNTING ODDITIES

With markets visibly rocky, analysts have already slashed full-year earnings estimates across the board, and lenders have warned on the tough conditions too.

Deutsche Bank, top of the pack for investment banking fees in Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to Thomson Reuters data, said a slowdown in Q3 trading income had forced it to scrap its cherished 2011 profit target of 10 billion euros

($13.8 billion). [ID:nL3E7L41GE]

UBS said it would post a modest third quarter profit even after a $2.3 billion loss from a rogue trading scandal and 400 million Swiss francs of restructuring costs, helped by a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.7 billion) gain on the value of its own debt. [ID:nL5E7L406G]

This accounting oddity gave a big boost to profits at most U.S. banks and will provide a big lift to European lenders too.

The gains occur when the value of a bank's own bonds falls, meaning it could profit from buying them back at the lower levels.

Barclays and RBS could book big own debt gains of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) apiece, the analysts at Credit Suisse estimated.

Investment bank woes should be mitigated to some degree by the performance of retail divisions and asset and wealth management units, but the euro zone crisis will weigh in other ways.

Some banks will take hits from their exposures to Greece on top of previous losses in the second quarter. [ID:nL5E7KT3M1]

Deutsche Bank said it would take impairment charges of 250 million euros on its Greece sovereign debt to add to a 155 million provision in the previous quarter.

BNP Paribas said greater losses on its Greek debt could lead to a 1.7 billion euro pretax hit in the third quarter.

Investors will also be sensitive to clues on banks' capital strength and whether they plan to bolster their positions, as EU leaders are expected to tell banks over the weekend they need to hold more capital to restore market confidence.

($1 = 0.725 Euros)

($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)

($1 = 0.899 Swiss Francs)

(Editing by David Cowell)

