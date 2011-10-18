MILAN Oct 18 UniCredit Spa , Italy's biggest bank by assets, is considering a range of options to boost its financial strength in view of expected higher capital requirements, it said after a board meeting on Tuesday.

The bank is under market pressure to come up with capital boosting measures, with most analysts estimating it faces a shortfall of between 5 billion euros to 7 billion to meet tougher financial requirements demanded by European leaders struggling to contain a spreading debt crisis.

"UniCredit is working on its strategic plan and it is currently evaluating a range of options to best leverage the group's potential under the proposed new regulatory framework, current market conditions and the general macro-economic scenario," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)