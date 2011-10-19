Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
REFORMS
Poland's government will carry out "decisive but gradual"
reforms during its second term, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski
said late on Tuesday in his first appearance since an Oct. 9
general election.
OUTPUT
Poland's stat office releases industrial output
and producers' prices index data for September at
1200 GMT on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect output
growth to slow down to 4.9 percent from 8.1 percent in August
with producers' prices index up 7.2 percent year-on-year.
BOND TENDER
Poland offers up to 3.0 billion zlotys worth of a new
benchmark five-year PS1016 bond at a tender on Wednesday.
SEPTEMBER C.BANK'S VOTING
The Polish central bank due to publish at around 1200 GMT on
Wednesday voting records from the rate-setting sitting in
September, when the bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) left
rates unchanged.
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG cut its forecast for
next year's production from Norwegian oil and gas field Skarv by
40 percent to 0.24 billion cubic metres as the field's launch
will be delayed until 2012, the company said in a statement late
on Tuesday.
EBRD CUTS POLISH GROWTH FORECAST
The Polish economy will grow by 2.2 percent year-on-year in
2012, the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development said
on Tuesday when it lowered next year's growth estimates for
emerging Europe.
MILLENNIUM SALE
The sale of Bank Millennium , Polish unit of
Portugal's top bank Millennium bcp , could be decided by
the end of the year, Bank Millennium deputy head Joao Bras Jorge
tells the Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on
Wednesday.
