Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

REFORMS

Poland's government will carry out "decisive but gradual" reforms during its second term, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said late on Tuesday in his first appearance since an Oct. 9 general election.

OUTPUT

Poland's stat office releases industrial output and producers' prices index data for September at 1200 GMT on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect output growth to slow down to 4.9 percent from 8.1 percent in August with producers' prices index up 7.2 percent year-on-year.

BOND TENDER

Poland offers up to 3.0 billion zlotys worth of a new benchmark five-year PS1016 bond at a tender on Wednesday.

SEPTEMBER C.BANK'S VOTING

The Polish central bank due to publish at around 1200 GMT on Wednesday voting records from the rate-setting sitting in September, when the bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) left rates unchanged.

PGNIG

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG cut its forecast for next year's production from Norwegian oil and gas field Skarv by 40 percent to 0.24 billion cubic metres as the field's launch will be delayed until 2012, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

EBRD CUTS POLISH GROWTH FORECAST

The Polish economy will grow by 2.2 percent year-on-year in 2012, the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday when it lowered next year's growth estimates for emerging Europe.

MILLENNIUM SALE

The sale of Bank Millennium , Polish unit of Portugal's top bank Millennium bcp , could be decided by the end of the year, Bank Millennium deputy head Joao Bras Jorge tells the Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Wednesday.

