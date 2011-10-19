PARIS Oct 19 Gazprom has discussed
with French utilities EDF and GDF Suez the
possibility of exploring energy projects, the deputy chief
executive of the Russian gas monopoly told a newspaper.
Such an alliance could, in due time, take the shape of a
partnership that Gazprom and Germany' RWE are trying
to create. The two are in talks about joint power plants in five
countries as well as natural gas supplies.
"This topic has been discussed with our partners, EDF and
GDF Suez, but I don't want to run after two hares at the same
time," Alexander Medvedev said in the Wednesday edition of Les
Echos.
"The idea is to establish a model with RWE and to then see
if we can reproduce this with other partners. Our exclusivity
with RWE does not cover France. That is why we have discussed it
with our French partners."
RWE in July secured exclusive talks with Gazprom that could
secure natural gas supply to RWE and provide for potential
partnerships in coal and gas fired power plants in Germany,
Britain and the Benelux countries.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)