PARIS Oct 19 Gazprom has discussed with French utilities EDF and GDF Suez the possibility of exploring energy projects, the deputy chief executive of the Russian gas monopoly told a newspaper.

Such an alliance could, in due time, take the shape of a partnership that Gazprom and Germany' RWE are trying to create. The two are in talks about joint power plants in five countries as well as natural gas supplies.

"This topic has been discussed with our partners, EDF and GDF Suez, but I don't want to run after two hares at the same time," Alexander Medvedev said in the Wednesday edition of Les Echos.

"The idea is to establish a model with RWE and to then see if we can reproduce this with other partners. Our exclusivity with RWE does not cover France. That is why we have discussed it with our French partners."

RWE in July secured exclusive talks with Gazprom that could secure natural gas supply to RWE and provide for potential partnerships in coal and gas fired power plants in Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)