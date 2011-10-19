Oct 19 Shares in telecom equipment makers Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA and Ericsson (ERICb.ST) fell sharply on Wednesday on gloomy comments from U.S. peers Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) and Powerwave Technologies PWAV.O.

Juniper posted quarterly profit in line with market estimates, but forecast fourth-quarter results largely below expectations due to uncertain customer spending. [ID:nL3E7LH2Z1]

Smaller Powerwave warned its sales in the September quarter would be less than half of analysts' consensus forecast as clients cut back investments in North America and across the world.

"We believe that the current economic environment has caused operators to reduce or postpone their spending plans for the near term while they evaluate the macro-economic pressures in each individual market," Powerwave CEO Ronald Buschur said in a statement.

"In the North American market we believe that the uncertainty arising from the government’s recent opposition to the proposed merger of AT&T and T-Mobile has led to delays in spending as these operators re-evaluate their capital spending plans," Buschur said.

Shares in Ericsson and Alcatel-Lucent -- No 1 and No 2 in the North American wireless network gear market -- were down 3.2 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

"Powerwave came out with a rather explicit description of the market ... how the North American market is weak and that AT&T and T-Mobile are delaying spending," said a Swedish analyst who asked not to be named.

