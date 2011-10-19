MADRID Oct 19 Liberbank aims to comply with new central bank capital requirements after booking an around 200 million euro ($274 million) capital gain from the sale of a stake in Telecable, a source close to the Spanish savings bank said on Wednesday.

Liberbank said on Tuesday the Carlyle Group was to buy 85 percent of the telecommunications company.

"Liberbank booked 308 million euros in revenues from the sale of a significant stake in Telecable and with the capital gains from the deal is now on course to meet the Bank of Spain's capital requirement," the source said.

With the Telecable stake disposal, Liberbank now needs no more than 30-50 million euros to reach the central bank's capital target. The source said Liberbank would not sell more assets in the short term -- its industrial stakes include Enagas and Indra .

Spain has forced its banks -- laden with bad debt after a housing bubble burst in 2008 -- to merge and raise capital or be taken over by the government.

Banks without significant private investment must have a minimum core tier 1 capital ratio of 10 percent.

If the funds from the Telecable stake sale were not sufficient or if no private investor could be lured to provide additional capital, the state would take a stake of less than 10 percent, or even below 5 percent, the source said.

"In the event the government were to take a stake, Liberbank could generate enough capital organically from now until the end of the year to buy back the minority stake (quickly)," the source said.

A Liberbank spokesman declined to comment.

Liberbank, formed by the merger of regional savings banks Cajastur, Caja Extremadura and Caja Cantabria, initially required about 519 million euros to reach the 10 percent target. It had cut this back recently to about 200 million euros by generating capital organically.

The Bank of Spain extended the deadline for Liberbank and another bank -- Banco Mare Nostrum -- to finish recapitalising by 25 days to the end of October. ($1 = 0.731 euro) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by Dan Lalor)