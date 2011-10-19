* Eximbank to provide $1.5 bln for Nigerian power

ABUJA, Oct 19 The U.S. Export-Import Bank signed a deal with Nigeria's power minister on Tuesday to provide $1.5 billion for U.S. companies to work in the underperforming power sector, which is holding back growth in sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest economy.

Nigeria has the world's seventh-largest natural gas reserves, yet is blighted by persistent electricity outages which force businesses and individuals who can afford them to rely on diesel generators.

President Goodluck Jonathan pledged before his election victory in April to privatise electricity generation and distribution. Nigeria's privatisation agency has said it hopes to complete the sale of six power plants and 11 distribution firms by the first quarter of 2012 as part of a multi-billion dollar plan.

The African Finance Corporation, which funds infrastructure projects across the continent, has said foreign investors are ready to pump billions of dollars into the Nigerian power sector if the regulatory framework can be resolved.

With a population of more than 140 million Nigeria is a massive potential market.

"The power minister and I met in Washington two weeks ago and talked about the ambitious plans that President Goodluck Jonathan has put in place to power up Nigeria," Fred Hochberg president of Ex-Im Bank told Reuters in the capital Abuja.

"We stand ready to move quickly and to work with the power minister to bring in more American companies so that this can be done efficiently and bring much needed power to Nigeria."

Nigeria is aiming to boost power output from the current 4,000 megawatts to 15,000 megawatts by 2015.

Hochberg said General Electric (GE.N) and private Kansas-based engineering firm Black & Veatch International would be natural candidates to be involved in Nigerian power projects.

The Export-Import bank gives government funded loans and guarantees to support U.S. businesses exporting goods and services to international markets.

IMPORT RELIANT

Africa's most populous nation is reliant on imports of food, industrial machinery and consumer goods as well as services. A large part of its imports come from Europe but China and the United States are also major partners.

Jonathan has said he wants to reduce its dependence on food imports, including rice from Asia and wheat from the United States. But to boost domestic agriculture there needs to be vast improvements in power output and other infrastructure.

Nigeria is also planning to remove fuel subsidies which the government says will cost the country 1.2 trillion naira ($6.2 billion) this year.

Hochberg said these moves were positive for Nigeria and reducing fuel and food imports would not hurt U.S. exports because reforms provided other opportunities to sell technology and machinery for infrastructure projects.

"I think the goal of reducing (food) imports makes very good sense however you need ... to import the power infrastructure so you can become more of an export nation."

"Removing subsidies throughout the economic stream are all beneficial in making the economy more sustainable and putting a better platform for growth," he added.

Nigeria is often rated among the most corrupt countries in the world by international agencies.

Booming demand from developing countries have pushed the U.S. Export-Import Bank's credit programs into record territory this year, Hochberg said. [ID:nN1E7730Z4]

Nigeria is one of nine countries in the world that Ex-Im Bank has identified as offering U.S. companies the greatest opportunities for sales. The others are South Africa, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

President Barack Obama has set a goal of doubling U.S. exports to around $3 trillion by the end of 2014.

($1 = 162.050 Nigerian Nairas)

