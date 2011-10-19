* Ofgem urged to dilute power of six dominant suppliers
* Government promises to enact supplementary measures
* Calls on utilities to reimburse overcharged households
LONDON, Oct 19 The UK government said it would
back "serious intervention" by the nation's energy regulator to
overcome what it described as "deep-seated" problems in the
retail power market including unaffordable bills and
insufficient competition.
Competition is being stifled by tariff complexity and a lack
of transparency, the UK's energy and climate change committee
said in a statement on Wednesday, calling on regulator Ofgem to
ensure that reforms already being driven through succeed in
diluting the power of the dominant six energy firms.
"The government will work closely with Ofgem to ensure that
taken together Electricity Market Reform (EMR) and the liquidity
reforms reduce barriers to entry and deliver the necessary
improvements in wholesale market liquidity," the committee said
in response to Ofgem's promise in March to shake up the market.
It welcomed Ofgem's efforts to lower barriers to entry by
boosting liquidity in the UK's wholesale electricity market,
saying credible prices and access points for new entrants are
essential for cutting power plant emissions.
The government promised, furthermore, to introduce reforms
where structural barriers to market entry are not addressed by
Ofgem.
It described the tariff complexity confronting consumers as
a "blight" that should have been "taken in hand years ago".
Ofgem earlier this week announced plans to overhaul how
energy firms bill their customers after repeatedly telling the
biggest utilities to offer simpler and fairer tariffs so
consumers can more easily compare prices.
In its published response, the government asked suppliers to
take the initiative and reimburse households that have been
overcharged as a result of the controversial practice of
doorstep selling.
In the past Ofgem has said it will force these companies to
auction off up to a fifth of the electricity they generate to
make room for new companies and boost competition.
Firms risk facing a referral to the Competition Commission
if they fail to reform, the regulator has warned.
Britain's big six utilities are Scottish and Southern Energy
, Centrica , Iberdrola's Scottish Power
, RWE's npower , EDF Energy
and E.ON UK (EONGn.DE).
Following a summit on Monday chaired by Prime Minister David
Cameron and attended by the big six suppliers, the government
urged British households struggling to pay fuel bills to switch
suppliers, check their tariffs or insulate their homes to save
money.
Energy Secretary Chris Huhne said the meeting was
encouraging and dismissed suggestions that, without an actual
fuel price cut, the outcome would do little to help fuel
consumers.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)