* CEO Malcolm Walker may bid alongside pension funds
* Supermarket groups Asda and Morrison also expected to bid
* Walker had 1 billion pound offer rejected last year
By Victoria Howley and Simon Meads
LONDON, Oct 19 At least five private equity
firms are set to submit first-round non-binding offers for a 77
percent stake in British frozen food retailer Iceland Foods by
Wednesday's deadline, four people familiar with the matter said.
Iceland Foods' CEO and key investor Malcolm Walker is
thinking about bidding for the company later in the process,
with backing from pensions funds and sovereign wealth, three of
the people said.
Analysts expect a winning offer to value Iceland at 1.3
billion to 1.5 billion pounds.
BC Partners , Cinven , Blackstone ,
TPG and Bain will square up against supermarket groups
Asda, owned by retail giant Wal-Mart , and Wm Morrison
the people said.
The retailers are also expected to bid for the full stake,
but would have to sell off some of the stores to satisfy
competition authorities.
Walker, who founded Iceland back in 1970 and has a 23
percent stake along with other managers, wants to buy all the
company and to make his own bid, the three people said.
Walker has a tactical advantage over his rivals because he
has the right to match any offer for Iceland.
Landsbanki's resolution committee will decide if the offers
represent enough value for the auction to move into a second
round once all the bids are in.
Walker, whose 1 billion pound offer for Iceland was rejected
last year, could bid even if all the first round offers are
rejected, but there is no guarantee that he will reach the
vendors' price expectations either.
He has been putting together his and wants majority control
of the bidding vehicle that will be established for his offer,
which means he is unlikely to join forces with the private
equity firms when he shows his hand, they said.
"There are only two real outcomes here," said one of the
people. "Either a grocery retailer buys it and does a deal to
dispose of some stores, or Walker buys it with passive investors
like pension funds."
Pension and sovereign wealth funds are traditionally passive
investors compared to buyout houses that usually want majority
control and see themselves as hands-on managers of the
businesses that they buy.
Creditors of collapsed Icelandic banks Landsbanki and
Glitnir gained control of their 67 percent and 10 percent stakes
in Iceland after the demise of investment group Baugur and are
now looking to maximize value through a sale.
