* 1 bln pound CCS funding will go to different projects
* Ministers, industry to meet on Nov. 2 to discuss process
(Recasts, adds industry comments, background)
LONDON, Oct 19 The British government cancelled
plans to fund a carbon capture and storage (CCS) demonstration
project at Longannet in Scotland, signalling the technology
remains too costly and undermining Britain's ambition to become
a clean technology leader.
"A decision has been made not to proceed with Longannet but
to pursue other projects with the 1 billion pounds ($1.5
billion) funding made available by the government," the
Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said in a
statement on Wednesday.
CCS is still a commercially unproven technology but is
widely seen as a key mechanism to fight climate change by
trapping and burying greenhouse gas emissions, while maintaining
stable energy supply.
The government said it plans to use the money to fund other
CCS projects following the launch of a new bidding process in
England and Scotland.
Ministers will meet industry leaders in a forum on Nov. 2 to
discuss further steps, DECC said.
"At a time when North Sea revenues are coming in at record
levels, it was surely not too much to expect that the Treasury
would make the necessary funding commitment for Longannet to go
forward," said Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond, who
supported the Longannet CCS project.
"The cost would have been less than a tenth of this year's
alone estimated North Sea revenues of 13.4 billion pounds."
A source close to the talks between Longannet developer
Scottish Power, owned by Spain's Iberdrola , and the
government said two weeks ago the two parties were unable to
agree on how much up-front funding the government should
provide, stalling negotiations.
The Longannet coal-fired power station has a capacity of
2,400 megawatt (MW) and is Britain's second-largest coal-fired
power plant behind Drax's 3,900 MW power station in
Yorkshire.
"This announcement is very frustrating and damaging for the
credibility of the UK CCS demonstration programme," said Nick
Molho, head of energy policy at WWF-UK.
The UK plans to become a world leader in clean energy
technology, and CCS is central to plans to reduce carbon
emissions.
But tough government spending cuts to curb sovereign debt
have made it difficult for the state to commit huge sums of
state money to new technologies.
($1 = 0.639 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Henning Gloystein and Oleg
Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)