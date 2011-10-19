MOSCOW Oct 19 Russia is unlikely to sell a 7.6 percent stake in its largest lender Sberbank this year due to weak markets, with investors also wary over weak supervision of the banking system, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the current situation in the world economy probably will not allow Sberbank's privatisation to happen this year," deputy chairwoman Bella Zlatkis was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Sberbank had planned to sell the 7.6 percent slice in September but postponed this after turbulence on global markets wiped around $1.5 billion off the stake's value.

Executives hope the window to sell the stake, now worth $4.3 billion, will reopen this year.

In addition to the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on investor confidence in Europe's banks, investors were also put off by concerns about Russia's banking supervision after a record $14 billion bailout of Bank of Moscow .

"Investors ... were saying they like Sberbank in principle, the bank is good ... but is there a chance you have the same 'hole' as at Bank of Moscow?" Zlatkis was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia's central bank arranged the Bank of Moscow bailout after a takeover bid by VTB revealed nearly half its loan book was bad. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)