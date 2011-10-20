MOSCOW Oct 20 VTB (VTBR.MM), Russia's second biggest bank, said it has opened an 80 billion rouble ($2.6 billion) credit line to state railway monopoly Russian Railways.

VTB did not disclose either the detail or the purpose of the credit line to Russian Railways, which is a partner with VTB in mid-sized lender TransCreditBank. [ID:nL5E7KT41P]

($1 = 31.220 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)

