Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

NET CPI

Poland's central bank releases net inflation data for September. Economists expect it to edge up to 2.8 percent. (1200)

KHW

Coal producer Katowicki Holding Weglowy plans to issue 750 million zlotys in bonds, which could postpone its market debut to 2013, writes Rzeczpospolita.

LOTOS , PKN ORLEN

Poland's top two refiners plan to build large storage facilities in partnership with foreign companies, writes Dziennik.

