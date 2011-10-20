Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday.
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
NET CPI
Poland's central bank releases net inflation data for
September. Economists expect it to edge up to 2.8 percent.
(1200)
KHW
Coal producer Katowicki Holding Weglowy plans to issue 750
million zlotys in bonds, which could postpone its market debut
to 2013, writes Rzeczpospolita.
LOTOS , PKN ORLEN
Poland's top two refiners plan to build large storage
facilities in partnership with foreign companies, writes
Dziennik.
