STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Husqvarna's (HUSQb.ST) markets are developing according to expectation so far in the fourth quarter, the acting chief executive of the garden tools maker said on Thursday.

The company earlier reported a slightly higher than expected third quarter operating profit, after a profit warning in September.

"The fourth quarter so far is according to expectations, there are neither positive or negative surprises in how the market has developed," Hans Linnarson told Reuters.

He said he expected the U.S. factory in Orangeburg, which has been hit by production problems, should return to normal at the start of 2012. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)