Shares in managed pub operator Spirit , which had fallen 26 percent since they started trading in August, are up 6 percent at 43.25 pence after the company reports a 17 percent leap in full-year profit.

Spirit, which owns over 800 pubs in Britain, reported sales at pubs open more than a year were up 4.8 percent since Aug. 20

"This result shows strong momentum on the rebranding prospect which began in 2010 and now covers 61 percent of the managed pubs," Peel Hunt analyst Paul Hickman says.

He adds that the company's net debt, which currently stands at 704 million pounds compared with 744 million in June 2011, was stable.

"This balance safeguards Spirit's ability to pay dividends for at least two years," Hickman says.

Shares in Punch Taverns , which have shed about half their value since the demerger, rise 2.4 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent lower FTSE All Share Index , after the owner of 5,000 pubs reports its full-year pre-tax profit fell a sixth to 76 million pounds sterling, compared with a forecast 72.6 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

