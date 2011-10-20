BRUSSELS/BERLIN Oct 20 The European Union and IMF's "troika" mission to Greece recommends paying out a sixth aid tranche as soon as possible despite finding "extremely worrying" government debt dynamics, according to a draft of its long-awaited report obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The draft said Greece's economic downturn was substantially stronger than expected and mid-term growth forecasts might need revising downwards, but additional government measures on income and spending would allow Greece to reach its deficit targets in 2012, though not in 2011.

"The (joint European Union/European Central Bank/International Monetary Fund) Commission services recommend the sixth disbursement to Greece to take place as soon as possible: as soon as the agreed prior actions on fiscal consolidation, privatisation and labour market reform, which were announced by the government, have been legislated," the draft report said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum)

