PARIS Nov 11 The resignation of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi from the European Central Bank's six-member Executive Board paves the way for France to name a policymaker to replace him.

Following are some possible candidates for the seat on the board, which looks after the bank's day-to-day business.

BENOIT COEURE

Deputy head of the French Treasury and its chief economist, Coeure is regarded as one of the best qualified candidates.

Born in 1969, a former student of the prestigious ecole polytechnique and national school of statistics and economic administration (ENSAE), Coeure is an expert on the European economy.

He has helped steer France's reflections on reform of the international monetary system during its year-long presidency of the Group of 20, which ends this month.

Coeure also co-chaired the Paris Club on sovereign debt and is a former head of France's AFT public debt agency, giving him an intimate understanding of the dynamics of the bond markets.

Fluent in English and Japanese, he is the author of several economic text books and has worked as an economics professor at the Ecole Polytechnique.

AMBROISE FAYOLLE

France's executive director at the International Monetary Fund since 2007 .

Born in 1965, Fayolle is a graduate of France's exclusive ENA academy for top-flight civil servants . He has spent most of his career in the French Treasury where he worked as assistant secretary of multilateral and development affairs, co-chairman of the Paris Club and deputy sherpa for the G7 before joining the World Bank.

Fayolle, who holds a degree in law from the Sorbonne, has worked as assistant director of the IMF's Africa department and its policy development and review department.

RAMON FERNANDEZ

The head of France's Treasury, a post he took up in 2009 at the age of just 41, becoming the youngest Treasury chief in decades.

The son and grandson of well-known French writers, Fernandez's negotiating stamina and creativity have been a considerable asset during France's G20 presidency this year and in numerous rounds of late-night euro zone negotiations.

Born in 1967, he graduated from ENA before holding numerous posts at the Treasury and the International Monetary Fund.

His big break came when he was appointed economic advisor to President Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2008. He went on to become head of cabinet for former minister of social affairs Xavier Bertrand, gaining experience in working with unions and the demands of public communication.

While Fernandez has earned the respect of his European counterparts on the EU's Economic and Financial Committee during crisis talks, the father of three is understood to not be keen on a move to Frankfurt.

XAVIER MUSCA

Secretary general of the Elysee presidential palace and Sarkozy's top economic advisor, Musca has shaped the government's economic approach and its presidency of the G20 and the G8 this year.

Born in 1960 in Corsica, he graduated from ENA before serving as an advisor to Prime Minister Edouard Balladur from 1993 to 1995, and was the head of cabinet for Finance Minister Francis Mer from 2002 to 2004.

After then serving as the head of France's Treasury for five years -- winning a reputation for a sharp mind, tireless hard work and demanding approach -- he moved to the Elysee in 2009 to act as deputy secretary general charged with economic affairs.

With his family settled in Paris, he is understood to be reluctant to consider a move elsewhere. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn)