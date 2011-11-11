PARIS Nov 11 The resignation of Lorenzo
Bini Smaghi from the European Central Bank's six-member
Executive Board paves the way for France to name a policymaker
to replace him.
Following are some possible candidates for the seat on the
board, which looks after the bank's day-to-day business.
BENOIT COEURE
Deputy head of the French Treasury and its chief economist,
Coeure is regarded as one of the best qualified candidates.
Born in 1969, a former student of the prestigious ecole
polytechnique and national school of statistics and economic
administration (ENSAE), Coeure is an expert on the European
economy.
He has helped steer France's reflections on reform of the
international monetary system during its year-long presidency of
the Group of 20, which ends this month.
Coeure also co-chaired the Paris Club on sovereign debt and
is a former head of France's AFT public debt agency, giving him
an intimate understanding of the dynamics of the bond markets.
Fluent in English and Japanese, he is the author of several
economic text books and has worked as an economics professor at
the Ecole Polytechnique.
AMBROISE FAYOLLE
France's executive director at the International Monetary
Fund since 2007 .
Born in 1965, Fayolle is a graduate of France's exclusive
ENA academy for top-flight civil servants . He has
spent most of his career in the French Treasury where he worked
as assistant secretary of multilateral and development affairs,
co-chairman of the Paris Club and deputy sherpa for the G7
before joining the World Bank.
Fayolle, who holds a degree in law from the Sorbonne, has
worked as assistant director of the IMF's Africa department and
its policy development and review department.
RAMON FERNANDEZ
The head of France's Treasury, a post he took up in 2009 at
the age of just 41, becoming the youngest Treasury chief in
decades.
The son and grandson of well-known French writers,
Fernandez's negotiating stamina and creativity have been a
considerable asset during France's G20 presidency this year and
in numerous rounds of late-night euro zone negotiations.
Born in 1967, he graduated from ENA before holding numerous
posts at the Treasury and the International Monetary Fund.
His big break came when he was appointed economic advisor to
President Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2008. He went on to
become head of cabinet for former minister of social affairs
Xavier Bertrand, gaining experience in working with unions and
the demands of public communication.
While Fernandez has earned the respect of his European
counterparts on the EU's Economic and Financial Committee during
crisis talks, the father of three is understood to not be keen
on a move to Frankfurt.
XAVIER MUSCA
Secretary general of the Elysee presidential palace and
Sarkozy's top economic advisor, Musca has shaped the
government's economic approach and its presidency of the G20 and
the G8 this year.
Born in 1960 in Corsica, he graduated from ENA before
serving as an advisor to Prime Minister Edouard Balladur from
1993 to 1995, and was the head of cabinet for Finance Minister
Francis Mer from 2002 to 2004.
After then serving as the head of France's Treasury for five
years -- winning a reputation for a sharp mind, tireless hard
work and demanding approach -- he moved to the Elysee in 2009 to
act as deputy secretary general charged with economic affairs.
With his family settled in Paris, he is understood to be
reluctant to consider a move elsewhere.
