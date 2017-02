DUBAI Oct 20 Kuwait Finance House's Turkish unit Kuveyt Turk has launched a $350 million five-year sukuk issue, with pricing due later on Thursday, according to a document issued by leads.

The paper will carry an initial profit rate of 5.875 percent, which is inside the 6 percent area price whisper which was issued on Wednesday.

HSBC Bank , Liquidity Management House and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by David French)