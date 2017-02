LAGOS Oct 20 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank said on Thursday its pre-tax profit increased by 31.56 percent to 47.39 billion naira ($297.5 million) in the nine months to September, against 36.02 billion naira in the same period last year.

GTBank gross earnings rose to 126.14 billion naira from 107.17 billion naira in the same period, while loan and advances jumped to 666.57 billion naira compared to 563.38 billion a year ago. ($1 = 159.280 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)