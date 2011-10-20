* French regulator detailed series of concerns in 2010

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 France's banking regulator warned the French arm of bailed-out financial group Dexia SA a year ago that its liquidity did not meet minimum requirements and was "particularly fragile", documents obtained by Reuters showed.

Dexia was rescued for a second time by France, Belgium and Luxembourg this month after it was shut out of the wholesale funding markets it relied upon to finance its long-term loans to municipal borrowers.

Dexia's board cleared the way for its full dismantlement on Thursday .

Now accusations are flying about who was to blame, with the Belgian Green Party demanding a parliamentary inquiry.

France's Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (ACP) wrote letters to Dexia's French business Dexia Credit Local (DCL) in August and September 2010, outlining its concerns about Dexia's liquidity position.

In its first letter, the ACP said it believed that the liquidity situation of DCL showed an increased risk of worsening and was "particularly fragile". It added that it envisaged placing DCL under "special supervision".

The principal risk of DCL, it said, was its shortage of liquidity in U.S. dollars.

A month later, it detailed a series of concerns, such as about the way DCL valued its derivative securities, the way it determined provisions and its ability to measure and control the activities of its subsidiaries.

"DCL is not and has not been in a position to determine precisely the risk parameters linked to the instruments and securities it holds," the ACP wrote to DCL.

The ACP declined to comment.

Dexia's Chief Executive Pierre Mariani told Belgian newspaper Le Soir on Thursday that it was normal for a regulator to demand information, but that it had neither applied sanctions nor placed DCL under special surveillance.

Mariani said the ACP's comments were based on figures from 2008-2009 in the aftermath of the initial banking crisis, adding that Dexia's liquidity problems were not a secret.

"The structure not only of DCL, but also of the group was in sufficient disequilibrium to know that it would take six years to correct. Unfortunately, the crisis did not give us that time," he said.

Mariani said he was sad that Dexia had been broken apart, but believed it had at least been done in an orderly manner.

"Dexia was the Lehman Brothers of Europe. The size of the balance sheet and the nature of its risks were similar. A bankruptcy of Dexia would have been uncontrollable and have caused as large a disaster as Lehman then," he said. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)