* French regulator detailed series of concerns in 2010
* Said French arm's liquidity was "particularly fragile"
* Dexia CEO said liquidity problems known
* Dexia CEO: "Dexia was the Lehman Brothers of Europe"
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 France's banking regulator
warned the French arm of bailed-out financial group Dexia SA
a year ago that its liquidity did not meet minimum
requirements and was "particularly fragile", documents obtained
by Reuters showed.
Dexia was rescued for a second time by France, Belgium and
Luxembourg this month after it was shut out of the wholesale
funding markets it relied upon to finance its long-term loans to
municipal borrowers.
Dexia's board cleared the way for its full dismantlement on
Thursday .
Now accusations are flying about who was to blame, with the
Belgian Green Party demanding a parliamentary inquiry.
France's Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (ACP) wrote letters
to Dexia's French business Dexia Credit Local (DCL) in August
and September 2010, outlining its concerns about Dexia's
liquidity position.
In its first letter, the ACP said it believed that the
liquidity situation of DCL showed an increased risk of worsening
and was "particularly fragile". It added that it envisaged
placing DCL under "special supervision".
The principal risk of DCL, it said, was its shortage of
liquidity in U.S. dollars.
A month later, it detailed a series of concerns, such as
about the way DCL valued its derivative securities, the way it
determined provisions and its ability to measure and control the
activities of its subsidiaries.
"DCL is not and has not been in a position to determine
precisely the risk parameters linked to the instruments and
securities it holds," the ACP wrote to DCL.
The ACP declined to comment.
Dexia's Chief Executive Pierre Mariani told Belgian
newspaper Le Soir on Thursday that it was normal for a regulator
to demand information, but that it had neither applied sanctions
nor placed DCL under special surveillance.
Mariani said the ACP's comments were based on figures from
2008-2009 in the aftermath of the initial banking crisis, adding
that Dexia's liquidity problems were not a secret.
"The structure not only of DCL, but also of the group was in
sufficient disequilibrium to know that it would take six years
to correct. Unfortunately, the crisis did not give us that
time," he said.
Mariani said he was sad that Dexia had been broken apart,
but believed it had at least been done in an orderly manner.
"Dexia was the Lehman Brothers of Europe. The size of the
balance sheet and the nature of its risks were similar. A
bankruptcy of Dexia would have been uncontrollable and have
caused as large a disaster as Lehman then," he said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)