LAGOS Oct 20 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Thursday it grew its pre-tax profit by 16.78 percent to 16.42 billion naira ($104 million)in the nine months to September, compared to 14.06 billion naira in the same period last year.

Access Bank, which recently concluded process of acquisition of peer Intercontinental Bank said gross earnings rose to 82.16 billion naira from 77.95 billion naira in the same period, while loan and advances rose to 548.12 billion naira from 429.78 billion naira a year ago. ($1 = 157.250 Nigerian Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)