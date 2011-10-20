* Day-ahead base 61.35 euros/MWh, up 4.52 euros

* Pool seen lower on Friday

MADRID Oct 20 Benchmark Iberian wholesale power prices rebounded from prior sharp falls on Thursday as costly coal- and gas-burning plants were seen stepping up production to make up for a slump in wind power.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, OMIE, fixed the "pool" price for Spain and Portugal at 61.35 euros per megawatt-hour after a daily auction to wed offers from generators for the day ahead with bids from distributors.

National grid operator REE predicted that wind parks in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of the Mibel, would cut output to as low as 2,477 megawatts from 6,345 MW on Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead, Saturday baseload power was traded at 57.25 euros/MWh in over-the-counter dealing, which suggested the market expected the day-ahead rate to fall on Friday.

The pool often does fall on a Friday due to expectations demand will decline when businesses and factories close over the weekend.

The benchmark calendar year 2012 forwards contract was quoted at 53.45/53.65 euros/MWh on the OTC market, which compares with trades reported at 53.60 euros on Wednesday.

In other news, Spanish demand for gas dropped by 9.1 percent in September from the same month last year due mainly to coal-burning plants providing more electricity than gas for the first time since August 2007.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were up and running, according to data from REE and the CSN regulator, and feeding 6,419 MW between them to the grid -- equivalent to 19.2 percent of total demand. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)