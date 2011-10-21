Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN

Poland's top refiner expects its third quarter operating profit to drop to around 750 million zlotys ($233.24 mln) from 789 million zlotys a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

BANK MILLENNIUM

The first Polish lender to report third-quarter earnings is expected to post a 61 percent net profit growth on improving net interest income.

LOTOS

The refiner will post a third-quarter net loss due to the weak zloty and poor refining margins and so is unlikely to meet its full-year profit goal of 1 billion zlotys ($318 million), its chief financial officer said.

PKO BP Poland will likely put off the planned sale of a 15-percent stake in the country's top lender until next year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

JSW

The European Union's top coking coal producer expects 2011 net profit to jump on higher coking coal prices, financial one-offs and a weakening zloty, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

RATING

Rating agency Moody's said it may cut the outlook on Poland's A2 rating to negative by the end of the year if any slippage in the country's deficit reduction plan sparks a big rise in the government's funding costs.

PGNiG

Poland's gas monopoly signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to sell part of its production from the North Sea Skarv oil and gas field. The contract, which was signed for undeteremined time span but no less than 12 months, could be worth 3.5 billion zlotys ($1,1 billion) over five years.

