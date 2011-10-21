Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKN
Poland's top refiner expects its third quarter operating
profit to drop to around 750 million zlotys ($233.24 mln) from
789 million zlotys a year earlier, the company said on Friday.
BANK MILLENNIUM
The first Polish lender to report third-quarter earnings is
expected to post a 61 percent net profit growth on improving net
interest income.
LOTOS
The refiner will post a third-quarter net loss due to the
weak zloty and poor refining margins and so is unlikely to meet
its full-year profit goal of 1 billion zlotys ($318 million),
its chief financial officer said.
PKO BP
Poland will likely put off the planned sale of a 15-percent
stake in the country's top lender until next year, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
JSW
The European Union's top coking coal producer expects 2011
net profit to jump on higher coking coal prices, financial
one-offs and a weakening zloty, its chief executive told Reuters
in an interview.
RATING
Rating agency Moody's said it may cut the outlook on
Poland's A2 rating to negative by the end of the year if any
slippage in the country's deficit reduction plan sparks a big
rise in the government's funding costs.
PGNiG
Poland's gas monopoly signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L) to sell part of its production from the North Sea Skarv
oil and gas field. The contract, which was signed for
undeteremined time span but no less than 12 months, could be
worth 3.5 billion zlotys ($1,1 billion) over five years.
