* Sunday's talks to discuss euro zone plan in detail

* Decision to be taken by Wednesday at the latest

* France, Germany call for private sector talks on Greek debt

(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS, Oct 20 European leaders will discuss in detail a comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis at a summit on Sunday but no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest, France and Germany said in a joint statement.

The communique, issued after French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Thursday, said that Paris and Berlin wanted negotiations to start immediately with the private sector for an agreement on the sustainability of Greece's debt.

"The President and the Chancellor affirmed their complete agreement to provide a global, ambitious response to the crisis currently facing the euro zone," the statement said.

The key elements of this agreement would be the implementation of a new mechanism for the euro zone rescue fund, a plan to recapitalise European banks, stricter economic governance and more economic integration in the euro zone, it said.

"France and Germany said that all of the elements of this ambitious, global response will be examined in a detailed manner during Sunday's summit so they can be definitively adopted by the heads of state and government in a second meeting on Wednesday at the latest," the statement said.

Sarkozy and Merkel will meet on Saturday in Brussels on the eve of the European Council and the euro zone summit.

France and Germany called on Greece -- where parliament was voting a new austerity package on Thursday amid a general strike

-- to take bold steps toward stabilising its economy in the -- to take bold steps toward stabilising its economy in the context of a new bailout programme approved by the EU/IMF troika.

"Based on the troika's report and the report on the sustainability of Greece's debt, France and Germany demand that negotiations start immediately with the private sector to find an agreement to reinforce this sustainability," it said.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Susan Fenton)

