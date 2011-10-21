ATHENS Oct 21 Greek lender ATEbank AGBr.AT, which failed a pan-European stress test in July, said on Friday it will seek approval for a 290 million euros ($397 million) rights issue at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Nov. 15.

Shareholders will also be asked to approve a board decision on the bank's participation in a Greek debt swap plan, the so-called PSI.

State-controlled ATEbank reported a first-half net loss of 905 million euros, including provisions of 836 million to cover losses from its participation in the planned swap of Greek government bonds, as part of an EU bailout deal for Greece. ($1 = 0.730 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Dan Lalor)